Savannah PD investigating shooting at apartment complex on White Bluff Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating after a shooting took place at an apartment complex on White Bluff Road, Monday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Police responded to Colonial Grand at Marsh Cove to find a black male suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officials say two others they believe to be connected to the incident have since shown up at the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Residents and witnesses we spoke to at the scene were shocked to see the police presence outside of their homes, but this isn’t the first incident they’re experiencing. They say the lack of light and cameras in the complex scares them.
The case is still under investigation.
