Jasper County BOE looking at 2020 start for new district plan

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Board of Education held their monthly meeting Monday night.
One of the big topics was their MTSS District Plan.
Jasper County is on the state’s priority list for their multi-tiered system of support. That means the state wants to make sure students are being provided the education they need at every level.
“So the goal is for us to make sure that we are tailoring to our students’ needs and that we’re differentiating instruction, but we have a true instructional framework in place to make certain we are providing for every child in our district,” said Dr. Rechel Anderson, Superintendent.
The school district is on track for a 2020 implementation of their MTSS plan.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.