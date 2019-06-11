Join the First Alert Weather team at next hurricane preparedness event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Join the First Alert Weather team at the next hurricane expo.
There are two more events planned to help you prepare for the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season. The season officially started on June 1.
The Liberty County Hurricane Expo will be Friday, June 14 at the Lowe’s in Hinesville from 3 to 6 p.m.
Another chance to prepare for the season will be the Chatham County Citizen Academy at Savannah High School on Thursday, July 20. This free event will have residents attend multiple classes on different topics. There will also be a children’s workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for children age 5-13. For more info, please click here.
