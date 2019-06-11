$30K grant to help with feral cat problem in Bulloch County

You can find feral cats almost anywhere in the community, some places more than others. A $30,000 grant from the Rachel Ray Foundation helps cover the cost to trap/neuter/vaccine/return them. They work with the Bulloch County Humane Society - which operates out of their thrift store - to trap, treat, and release the cats instead of euthanizing. The shelter director says they average 1,000 to 1,500 stray cats per year, and it’s a larger problem than many realize.