$30K grant to help with feral cat problem in Bulloch County

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in or around Statesboro and see feral cats, help is on the way.
The county animal control and a local nonprofit recently got a big grant.
Leaders at the shelter say they rarely get 100 percent of the money they ask for in a grant. That makes this, and their partnership with the local Human Society, even better.
You can find feral cats almost anywhere in the community, some places more than others. A $30,000 grant from the Rachel Ray Foundation helps cover the cost to trap/neuter/vaccine/return them. They work with the Bulloch County Humane Society - which operates out of their thrift store - to trap, treat, and release the cats instead of euthanizing. The shelter director says they average 1,000 to 1,500 stray cats per year, and it’s a larger problem than many realize.
“You have a lot of restaurants and business owners that complain a lot because they’re constantly recreating themselves, breeding left and right and multiplying. They’re a nuisance with trash, a nuisance around the front door of businesses," said Wendy Ivey, Animal Shelter Director.
She says vaccinating the captured cats helps reduce the amount of disease among cats in the wild. She explained the spay/neuter process works better than euthanizing in a colony because new cats come in and fill the void if the others disappear. This keeps the numbers under control.
