Lady Antebellum performing free Fourth of July concert at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Mark your calendars - Lady Antebellum is coming to Fort Stewart to pay tribute to the troops on July 4th.
This is a free concert that is open to the public. Seven-time Grammy Award winner Lady Antebellum will perform with special guest Carolina Jones. Fort Stewart will close out the night with a big firework show immediately following the concert.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. with vendors and activities for all ages. Activity wristbands will be $5 per person for unlimited play all day. Adult beverages will be sold to those ages 21+ with age-verified bracelets.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks show kicking off around 10 p.m.
