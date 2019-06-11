New program to introduce students to working world underway in Hinesville

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Commissioner’s Office has launched a new program this summer to introduce students to the working world.
After a couple of months and an extensive application process, 35 students are spending their summer with the City of Hinesville.
The students selected are getting experience working with tax assessors, the district attorney’s office, the clerk of court, and other government jobs. They work four days each week.
Bob Sprinkel with the Liberty County Commissioner’s Office says their goal is for the students to learn how to conduct themselves in the working world.
“We’ve had a great response from our community, and we continue to work with them in placing the youth,” Sprinkel said.
“I’m excited about being here and being given the opportunity to inspire these kids, and I was brought here to really help them and motivate them to be successful in the business world, and I just take it as an honor," said Larry Murray, Youth Coordinator.
This five-week paid program is expected to mold the working students into what employers are looking for.
