Plant Riverside Project bringing hundreds of jobs to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Job fairs are fairly common in Savannah, but there’s one going on right now that’s a little different and a lot bigger.
The Kessler Collection Recruiting Center opened to recruit people to fill 700 jobs.
The Plant Riverside Project would bring at least that many jobs, and not just in the hospitality field. Along with chefs and waiters and bartenders, they need security guards, engineers, and managers.
They’re inviting leaders and managers in the food industry to network about the open positions. They opened this center because, along with the Plant at Riverside Project, the Kessler Group owns the Mansion at Forsyth Park and the Bohemian Hotel. This type of recruitment center is unparalleled in our coastal area.
The Kessler Group says this is their legacy project, as their owner is from Savannah.
“It’s kind of his gift back to Savannah,” said Nancy Kiska, Area Vice President of Human Resources. “This project is near and dear to all of our hearts. It will have such a big footprint and lasting impact here in Savannah. It’s an entertainment district with a hotel and 12 food and beverage outlets. I think this gives Savannahians an experience they haven’t had before.”
The recruitment center is set to be open five days a week, and will be open to walk-ins. You can visit their website for more details on the open positions.
