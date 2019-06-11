Savannah police officer arrested on battery, cruelty to children charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer has been arrested on charges of battery and cruelty to children.
Cpl. Andrew Inglett was arrested Monday, June 10, and was booked into the Chatham County Jail.
A public information officer for SPD said that there is an active investigation involving Cpl. Inglett by the Chatham County Police Department and he has been placed on administrative leave.
We will bring you updates to this story as we learn more.
