SCCPSS holding summer registration for 2019-2020 school year
June 11, 2019 at 8:23 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 8:23 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer vacation for students is still just getting underway, but some families are now able to register their students for next school year.

If you are new to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System or have moved and your child will be attending a different school, you can now take advantage of one of the following summer registration sessions.

SASSC Center, 400 East Broad Street, Savannah

  • June 10-14, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • June 17-21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Southwest Live Oak Library Branch

  • Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For addition SCCPSS summer registration information, click here.

