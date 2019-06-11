SCCPSS holding summer registration for 2019-2020 school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer vacation for students is still just getting underway, but some families are now able to register their students for next school year.
If you are new to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System or have moved and your child will be attending a different school, you can now take advantage of one of the following summer registration sessions.
SASSC Center, 400 East Broad Street, Savannah
- June 10-14, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- June 17-21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Southwest Live Oak Library Branch
- Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
For addition SCCPSS summer registration information, click here.
