WATCH LIVE: Testimony in Timothy Jones, Jr. sentencing phase continues

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Testimony in the sentencing phase of the Timothy Jones, Jr. trial continues Tuesday morning.
On June 10, the jury heard testimony from Timothy Jones, Sr. for a second time as he plead with the court to show his son mercy.
The jury also heard testimony from Dr. Donna Maddox, a forensic psychiatrist who met with Jones the day after he was extradited to South Carolina in 2014 and two SCDC officers also testified, telling the jury Jones was compliant and respectful when he was brought to Kirkland Correctional Institution in 2014.
Jones pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity during his trial. The maximum sentence he could face is the death penalty. The jury will decide his punishment. The sentencing phase began June 6.
