More Portuguese man o’ war sightings on beaches in Coastal Empire

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) If you’re heading to the beach anytime soon, keep your eyes open.
There have been more Portuguese man o’ war sightings off the South Carolina and Georgia coasts.
Sundial Charters captured this stunning picture over the weekend. The nature and charter boat company says this man o’ war washed up on the shores of Little Tybee Island on Saturday.
According to Wikipedia, the Portuguese man o’ war is a marine hydrozoan found in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans. Its long tentacles deliver a painful sting, which is venomous and powerful enough to kill fish or, rarely, humans.
