Beaufort PD investigates armed robbery at Burger King on Ribaut Road

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night at the Burger King restaurant on Ribaut Road.
Beaufort PD officials say at 9:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery at the Burger King located at 1295 Ribaut Road. They say an unknown suspect, described as a black male wearing all black, brandished a handgun to an employee that was locking the lobby door. The suspect pushed his way into the business and directed all of the employees into the back office, were money was taken from the safe. The store manager was then forced to the front registers, where the contents were also emptied.
The suspect was observed fleeing from the business towards Mossy Oaks Apartments. Bluffton Police and K9 officers assisted in a search of the area, but the suspect was not located.
If anyone has any information regarding this armed robbery, they are encouraged to contact Investigator Waddell at 843-322-7974, or, to remain anonymous, contact the Tip Line at 843-322-7938.
