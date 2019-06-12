Bulloch County officials warning citizens to be careful on dirt roads amid rainy conditions

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The current storm system continues to bring rain across our region. We’re starting to see some damage to dirt roads from flash flooding.
In Bulloch County, officials are keeping an eye on roads that could flood. They’ve closed one road in the county so far, but the longer this storm dumps water, that number could grow - something we could not have imagined two weeks ago.
GW Oliver Road off Highway 67 is closed due to the rain washing out several spots in the road, narrowing it to one lane. County leaders say they’re seeing more and more of this kind of damage as the rain continues. They say dirt roads aren’t designed to handle so much rain in a short period of time.
“We urge people to use caution. Proceed slowly down these dirt roads, and make sure they can make it down that road before they go,” said Ted Wynn, Public Safety Director.
Wynn says crews will have to wait for those damaged roads to dry a good bit because they can haul heavy equipment in to repair them. When another rain comes along, it starts that countdown clock all over again.
We’ll keep you updated on any more closings.
