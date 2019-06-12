Charleston carriage horses taken off streets due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Carriage horses in downtown Charleston have been taken off the streets because of flooding.
The horses were pulled just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday as Charleston police were forced to close streets and quick downpours continued to hit the downtown area.
Market Street between Meeting Street and East Bay, a heavily trafficked area for the horses, was closed because of flooding as of 11:34 a.m.
There were also multiple reports of cars getting stuck in floodwaters in the area.
In late May, the horses were taken off the streets for four consecutive days because of the heat.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.