Chatham Co. public works crews prevent flooding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flooding in Chatham County on Tuesday prompted the county to take a proactive measure on Wednesday morning as public works crews were out on Savannah streets clearing drains.
People who have lived on the street in the area of Mark Circle for decades say they’ve never seen anything like the flooding yesterday, and they hope it doesn’t happen again on Wednesday.
Other areas that the Public Works Department says are usually hot spots for flooding were clear of debris in the drains, and all standing water had receded.
Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day by the WTOC weather team. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with an 80% chance for showers and storms.
Stay ahead of the storm by downloading the WTOC First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.