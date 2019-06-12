Community Champions: Bluffton-Jasper Volunteers in Medicine

"I’ve been a doctor for 62 years, and I have really enjoyed helping people work through their problems,’’ said Dr. Harold Cross, who has been with Volunteers in Medicine almost since it began in the Lowcountry in 1992. “This is just another opportunity to continue to do that. In a way, it’s occupational therapy for me. I love connecting with people in all walks of life, and this is just color blind. It’s a joy to do that.’’