Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-12-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day! A stationary front will linger over the area today before dissipating early Thursday. Low pressure will move along the front and help bring more showers and storms for the region. A second cold front moves in from the northwest by Thursday afternoon before stalling across central Florida this weekend. High pressure returns Thursday night into the weekend with drier and hotter temps. Today will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms. Rainfall may be locally heavy and street flooding is possible. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all areas north of I16 until 6pm. Highs 81-85. Tonight will see the best rain chance through 10pm with a slight rain chance after midnight, lows 66-73. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 88-90. Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with only a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low 90s. Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.