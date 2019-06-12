Abandoned hotel scheduled for demolition catches on fire

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An abandoned hotel scheduled for demolition caught on fire Tuesday night on Gateway Boulevard.
Chatham Fire and Savannah Fire Rescue both responded to the scene. Chatham Fire was dispatched at about 8:40 p.m. to the Travel Inn Hotel at 8 West Gateway Blvd.
Chatham firefighters discovered a homeless woman inside and helped her to safety. She was not injured.
Savannah Fire was called to the scene to help extinguish the blaze.
The hotel owner said the building was scheduled to be demolished on Wednesday.
After the blaze was extinguished, Savannah Fire kept a unit on scene over night to ensure there were no remaining hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.