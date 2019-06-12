First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong storms continue Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers are already soaking roadways early Wednesday morning. A chance of rain lingers through the morning drive. Heavier rain, stormier weather is forecast to develop Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day – scattered street flooding and one, or two, strong storms are possible through dinner time. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, Bulloch, Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, McIntosh, Effingham, Evans, Bryan, Chatham, Long and Tattnall counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Nearly everyone gets rained on at some point today. A few communities will receive more than 3” of rain – on top of all the rain that has fallen over the past week.
One or two inches of rain may fall in just 30 or 45 minutes; heavy enough to flood streets and other poorly drained areas.
A couple storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and small hail through 7 p.m. before storms weaken later this evening. The risk of an isolated tornado is very low today.
Need to dry out? Hotter, drier weather returns Thursday through the coming weekend with just an isolated chance of rain each afternoon.
