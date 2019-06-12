First Alert Weather Day - Nasty Storms Will Flood A Few Streets Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with isolated downpours early this morning. A chance of rain lingers through the morning commute and roads are still wet from rain showers last night.
Temperatures are in the 70s. It’s forecast to warm into the 80s later this morning and afternoon. As the temperature warms, the chance of rain and storms increases.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day – scattered street flooding and one, or two, strong storms are possible through dinner time.
Nearly everyone gets rained on at some point today. A few communities will receive more than 3” of rain – on top of all the rain that has fallen over the past week. One or two inches of rain may fall in just 30 or 45 minutes; heavy enough to flood streets and other poorly drained areas.
A couple storms may produce wind gusts to 60 MPH and small hail through 7 p.m. before storms weaken later this evening.
Hotter, drier weather returns Thursday through the coming weekend with just an isolated chance of rain each afternoon.
Keep an eye on the WTOC Weather App as you go through your Wednesday; radar and alerts are available 24/7.
