Hilton Head restaurant to be closed for “some time”

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) -A family-owned restaurant will remain closed after it caught fire over the weekend.
Hilton Head Fire officials say no one was hurt after a blaze broke out at the Smokehouse BBQ.
The owners were at the restaurant on Wednesday, roping off the entrance. They told WTOC that they have a long road to recovery ahead of them.
Parts of the building burned early Sunday morning. The roof collapsed, causing extensive damage on the inside of the restaurant.
Hilton Head Fire says the flames spread quickly to the attic, making it difficult to put out because of the wooden beams. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, but owners say they still have to think about their employees and what’s next for them.
