Local pharmacist arrested for theft of controlled substances

CHATHAM CO, Ga. (WTOC) - A local pharmacist is facing charges related to stealing controlled substances.
59-year-old David Williford of Rincon voluntarily turned himself in to the Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team on charges of Criminal Attempt to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substance Act and Theft by Taking.
Williford was working at a Chatham County pharmacy as a pharmacist in late May when he stole a voided prescription for Oxycodone. He later took that prescription, altered the prescription, and then filled it while working as a pharmacist in Effingham County.
An investigation revealed that Williford performed a similar transaction at another location in Effingham County.
Williford voluntarily surrendered his pharmacist license before he turned himself over to law enforcement.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the pharmacies involved are fully cooperating with CNT and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.