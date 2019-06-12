Port Wentworth Police seek missing teen

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Police are asking for the public’s help as they look for a 15-year-old black girl who has been missing for two days.
Cradaijah Bryant was last seen wearing a tan tank top, black gym shorts, blue sneakers, and a pink bonnet in the the Lakeshore Subdivision. Bryant is 5′07″ and weighs 190 lbs.
Authorities believe that she may be in the company of a 22-year-old man named Clifton.
If you know anything about Ms. Bryant’s whereabouts, please call the Port Wentworth Police Department at (912) 964 4360.
