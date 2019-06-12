Tybee couple wants answers after sailboat stolen, vandalized

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A Tybee couple walked outside of their house last week to see that their 19-foot restored sailing boat was nowhere in sight.
In the same day, a Facebook post and the community led the couple back to their boat all the way in Richmond Hill.
The couple have been keeping Calypso out in their front yard as they prep her for a new paint job. Now, they’ve gotten her back, but they’ll need to shell out an extra $1,000 as their boat was stolen and vandalized.
After filing the police report with Tybee Police that morning, Constance Parramore took to Facebook and the Nextdoor app, alerting her friends and neighbors of the crime. Chance would have it that a Tybee resident saw the post and later that afternoon, spotted Calypso docked at Kings Ferry at Highway 17 near Richmond Hill. The gas lines were cut and the ignition was ruined.
A week-and-a-half later, the family wants to find out who did this by looking for surveillance video on the night of June 2 and the morning of June 3. The couple sees the boat as part of the family.
“He said ‘the boat’s gone.’ Ya know, ‘where is the boat? It just can’t be. How can it just be missing like that?' We have a false sense of security here that things like this just don’t happen. I mean, who would do something like this and take someone’s boat out of their yard? It just doesn’t make any sense at all,” Parramore said. “We were able to at least get her home. We had a spare, changed it, and got it home, and we’re assessing damage hoping we can get her back in the water. It’s going to take a while.”
If you have any information or surveillance you’d like to share, contact Tybee Police at 912.786.5600.
