UGA not to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating areas

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia Athletic Director announced Tuesday the university will not be implementing a plan to sell alcoholic beverages in the general seating areas of athletics venues for the 2019-20 academic year.
‘After consideration of the many facets involved with the Southeastern Conference’s revised alcohol policy, the Athletic Association has made the decision to maintain, at this time, the current UGA policy which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages in non-premium seating areas of our athletics facilities,' Greg McGarity, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics, said in a release. ‘However, we will conduct an annual review of this policy to determine if any modifications may be needed in the future.’
On May 31, the SEC announced a revision to its existing limitations on the availability of alcoholic beverages at athletics events. Under this revised policy, each institution in the Conference now has the autonomy to determine whether alcoholic beverages are sold in its athletics venues, subject to certain Conference-wide alcohol management expectations.
