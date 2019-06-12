Wastewater spill reported in tidal creek on Sea Island Parkway

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Reportedly 5,000 gallons of wastewater was released into a tidal creek on the Sea Island Parkway.
The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority reports that the overflow occurred due to a force main failure.
The authority stated in a release that the overflow has been stopped and that signs will be posted in the area to inform the public.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have been contacted.
A shellfish harvesting area is located near the area of the overflow. SCDHEC are working to see if there are any effects.
If you see or suspect any type of spill from the sewer collection system, please contact BJWSA at 987-9200.
