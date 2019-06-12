Weather conditions causing several traffic issues in Bluffton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The traffic light is now back on.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says weather conditions in Bluffton have caused several traffic issues.
Officials say there is an outage at the traffic light at Highway 46 and U.S. 278, as well as considerable flooding at the Highway 170 and U.S. 278 Interchange.
Drivers should consider alternate routes if possible.
Please drive carefully and be aware of weather conditions.
