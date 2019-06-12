WTOC named finalist in Service to America awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC works hard every day to make an impact with our community. The station was named a finalist in a prestigious award involving our very own Dawn Baker.
The Service to America Award is handed out by the National Association of Broadcasters. A ceremony was held in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night.
When WTOC Anchor, Dawn Baker, realized the challenges and lack of opportunities young women have in obtaining leadership skills in the Savannah community, she acted to develop the next generation of leaders. She created Dawn’s Daughter, LTD, a non-profit organization with the mission to empower girls and women, of all backgrounds and abilities, to set high goals and make positive choices that will enable them to reach their full potential.
Dawn has grown what started as a personal project into one of the area’s most respected and desired leadership programs.
