Are we still in drought?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry and Coastal Empire have received plenty of rain in the past 10 days. Many areas have seen well over 10 inches of rain. Widespread heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday alone saw totals over 9 inches.
You would think with all this rain our drought would be over. Well, not technically yet. The latest Drought Monitor was released Thursday. It shows most areas are still experiencing moderate drought conditions.
How can that be? Well, the calculations that go into determining our drought index are taken every Tuesday at 8 a.m. The data is analyzed and the official Drought Monitor is released to the public every Thursday. Most of the widespread heavy rain fell Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
It will be interesting to see how much our conditions change when next week’s Drought Monitor is released. Stay tuned!
