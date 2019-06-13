Bananas game called off in the second inning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After four straight last week being postponed or suspended due to rain, the Savannah Bananas got to play some baseball over the weekend.
Tuesday night, the game was called in the fifth inning due to the weather and on Wednesday, they only played one complete inning before the tarps came out. Then went away, and then came BACK out again.
Bananas Head Coach Tyler Gillum said that the weather has been their toughest opponent this season.
“These guys want to get on the field and get after it. They’re getting stuck, you know, in the house or in the locker room. The fortunate thing is we have a covered cage so we get a lot of work in and then when there’s some openings we’re able to get some infield work in, but also we’ve got the Zoo Health Club that we work out at. So these guys are getting their workouts in and we’re battling it. We’re embracing it as much as we can, but yeah, we definitely want to get on the field and fight this rain.”
The game versus the Lexington County Blowfish did resume after 9:30 p.m. (first pitch was at 7:00 p.m.), but was soon called off again with the Bananas trailing 1-0.
The game will be made up June 23 and tickets and wristbands from the June 12 game will be honored.
