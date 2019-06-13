Bulloch County ‘Book Bus’ gives children access to reading during summertime

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, plenty of children can visit a “library on wheels” and pick up a book to help sharpen their skills.
For the kids whose families don’t have time to get them to the library, this library comes to them. Youngsters got a dose of Pete the Cat during story time inside the Bulloch County Book Bus on Thursday.
The bus started partly from a $20,000 state grant. The mobile library features dozens of books at different reading levels. Students get a book to keep, thanks to donations from Books a Million and Walmart. They’ve also had other groups donate to make it possible. Staff members say the library helps young students stay sharp during the summer break.
“It helps increase their reading ability. It helps keep what they learned during the school year ‘up front,’ and having those books in their hands is very important,” said Sherry Jordan, Family Engagement Specialist.
They’re taking the bus to daycare centers and neighborhoods each week. They hope to distribute 3,000 books over the summer.
Bulloch County Schools will post locations and dates where you can find the bus during the summer.
