Canoochee Road in Candler County to close for construction

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of road in Candler County will close soon so crews can make long-term repairs.
Crews will close Canoochee Road from the intersection of Highway 121 all the way to the intersection of Highway 129.
For the next six weeks or so, getting from that side of Canoochee Road to the other side will take about 10 minutes longer, and will mean going back around all the way through Metter.
The detour signs are already on the side of the road, ready to block traffic come Monday. Contractors will tear up the pavement and the broken pipe underneath to make repairs. Drivers like Jerry Holloway face a 10-minute detour.
“Oh, I go up and down it about 8-10 times a day, if not more,” Holloway said.
County leaders say they’ve patched the pavement for years, but it’s time to do the long-term work needed to replace and upgrade the drain pipes.
“We feel like this will be a 100-year fix, so we’re doing this right. We’re going to do it to DOT specs, and it will be a short-term inconvenience but a long-term benefit,” said County Manager, Brian Aasheim.
They’ll also build back the shoulders to make the road wider and safer.
“Yeah, when you see that it’s washed right up to the pavement - if you go off the pavement - you’d be in big trouble,” Holloway said.
Aasheim says they’re using a certain-sized pipe to hopefully help the culvert withstand any kind of storm runoff it might see. They feel contractors can be done by the end of July and have Canoochee Road ready for school buses to use.
