City of Savannah opening new park in Sylvan Terrace neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah will celebrate the opening of a new park on Thursday.
The celebration is taking place in the Sylvan Terrace neighborhood – located at the corner of Montgomery Street and Berkley Place.
This is the newest park to be completed in the city of Savannah. It includes five exercise stations and a rubberized exercise track, which is a non-slip track surface that provides low-impact running. In other words, it’s better on your joints. It also allows water to drain quickly.
“Greenspace is a gathering place for most everybody. We’ve got seats and we’ve got places to sit, nice cool shade in some areas, you can walk and things like that. People are always looking for reasons to get together, and something like this gives them an opportunity to do that," said Savannah Mayor, Eddie DeLoach.
This park is just one of many new green spaces in the city of Savannah. The city has opened up several new parks within the last year in several different areas of town, like Windsor Forest and the Edgemere-Sackville community.
A city spokesperson says it all comes back to neighborhood revitalization.
"We're trying to spread these parks out and open as many as we can. But not just open new parks, neighborhood revitalization is also about cleaning up the parks you already have in place. So, a lot of SPLOST dollars are going into our parks," said Ken Slatkovsky, City of Savannah Spokesperson.
“So, they wanted this park to be more of health and wellness for the entire community, and that is what we have constructed here," said Dr. Estella Shabazz, District 5 Alderwoman.
The public is invited to come out and celebrate the opening of this new park. The ribbon cutting is set to take place Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m. at the park.
