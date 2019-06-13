Communication systems back to normal in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Liberty County Public Safety says its communication systems are back up and running, but were never shut completely down.
After a lightning strike hit Liberty County’s Communication System, public safety agencies were forced to use their analog system. Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a lightning strike hit Liberty County’s communication system near Bryan County. Lightning hit the towers that send signals to scanners.
Liberty County Director of Public Safety, Mike Hodges, says this caused some communication to be down in Liberty County.
“Our vendor out of Savannah made the repairs. Not permanent repairs, but some immediate things that got everything back up and running like normal. They are going to order in what they have to replace it," Hodges said.
He says they worked around the clock to fix the radio towers, but says they still had a backup system even though their main system was down.
