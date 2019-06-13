Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 6-13-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area today. High pressure builds in Friday into most of next week. Today will be mostly sunny with a slight chance for a shower mainly south of the Altamaha River, highs 87-90. Tonight will be clear and cooler, lows 59-67. The record low is 59. Friday will be sunny and cooler, highs 80-88. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs near 90. No changes into next week. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 90s with slight afternoon rain and storm chances. The tropics remain very quiet right now and no tropical development is expected through the weekend.