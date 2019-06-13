Drier, Eventually Cooler, Weather Filtering In!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is quite a bit of cloud-cover across the area this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s. Humidity isn’t quite as noticeable as yesterday morning.
Under increasing sunshine, temperatures warm into the 80s by mid-morning; peaking near 90° this afternoon. An isolated shower can’t totally be ruled our through early afternoon, but most remain dry.
Even drier air builds in this afternoon and evening. Tonight will actually be unseasonably cool; waking up to upper 50s and lower 60s Friday morning and temperatures remain in the 80s Friday afternoon.
The forecast is increasingly warm, but remains mostly dry, through the weekend.
