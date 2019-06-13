Effingham County homeowners fed up with flooding problem

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - After a wet few days around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, heavy rain and storms are finally letting up and giving way to some sunshine.
Some of the rain turned into flooding in multiple streets in the area. Rincon was among the areas that got hit hardest. WTOC spoke with one family who is fed up with the flooding.
Jacquelyn Crane is left to clean up after Wednesday night’s storms, but she says that’s just one of the many concerns she has when storms roll in.
“This is the second time since Matthew that our home has flooded. I’ve contacted the county numerous times,” she said. “My kids sit at the backdoor during a regular storm, not knowing if it’s going to flood our house or not. They’ll sit at the backdoor, crying,” Crane said.
Crane says since buying the home in 2013, not only has she contacted the county about the issue, but now the thought of rain is starting to affect her family’s daily routine.
“The big problem is the low-grade that they approved this house to be built on and the street level on both of our neighbors’ sit up higher, so when everything floods and all the rainwater flows, it flows right down to this house instead of flowing into the drainage.”
“When I first purchased my home, I asked about flood insurance. They told me we were not in the flood zone.”
Effingham County Interim Administrator Billy Beckett says the county is aware of the issues homeowners are facing and are looking at solutions, but he adds due to the growth of the community and infrastructure, drainage courses have been changed, making the issue a lot tougher to fix.
“We’re beginning conversations about how to best approach, particularly since we’re talking about this issue, how to address storm water and drainage-related issues. We need to come up with a method of more effectively dealing with it, and we can’t use the excuse that we had an unusual storm event, we have to be proactive," Beckett said.
