Flooding affects homeowners, drivers all around Coastal Empire and Lowcountry

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighborhoods throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are waterlogged to point of water entering some residents homes in Effingham County.
The ditches on major roadways like Goshen Road were full and spilling onto the roadway seen here in some video taken by Lauren Rotureau.
Some places across Effingham County have gotten 10 inches of rain in the past few days.
A concerned citizen called WTOC and thought a dam had burst along Georgia Hwy 30. Effingham Emergency Management Director Clint Hodges said no dams had been compromised - just major flooding.
One neighborhood that we stayed in all afternoon was Westwood Heights off Georgia Hwy 21. Some children and teens were making light of the situation by kayaking in the ditches that had turned into streams with currents.
Other nervous homeowners watched the water rise into their garages. Homeowner and long time resident Brandi Patrick Finch began sandbagging her front door as the water pushed into her garage and the rain continued to poor.
Thankfully, the water did not come into her home.
