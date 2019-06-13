Ga. DNR, Coast Guard enhance artificial reef off Little Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources recently deployed 800 cubic feet of donated concrete sinkers as an enhancement to artificial beach reef BSF, located four nautical miles southeast of Little Tybee Island.
The DNR says this is the second time they’ve deployed materials at the BSF Reef in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard. The donated concrete sinkers were formerly used to moor navigational buoys and were donated at the end of their lifespan to Georgia’s Artificial Reef Program.
According to the DNR, the concrete materials will provide a stable surface in strong currents and wave action, and will quickly be colonized by barnacles, soft corals and sponges. These organisms will provide the basis of a food web that will attract saltwater gamefish such as sheepshead, black sea bass and king mackerel, as well as numerous other species that use the reef as foraging and refuge habitat.
CRD staff will monitor the site to document the structural integrity of the materials, as well as fish and invertebrate abundance and diversity.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.