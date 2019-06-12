Historic Savannah Foundation’s social media photo contest returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Next month, the Historic Savannah Foundation will launch its second annual social media summer photo contest.
The contest poses the question, “What is your favorite historic building or place in Savannah and surrounding Chatham County?”
Locals are invited to share their photos of their favorite historic building or place via Instagram.
The first-place price includes $250 cash, a collection of HSF books, the honor of having the winning photo displayed publicly, and inclusion of the photo in HSF’s annual report. The second-place winner will receive “Savannah, Square by Square,” in addition to having their winning photo publicly displayed and included in HSF’s annual report. The third-place winner and fan favorite will also have their photo publicly displayed and published in the annual report.
All photos submitted must be original work and should have been taken within the last 12 months prior to the end of the contest. There is no limit to the amount of photos individuals can submit. All you have to do is upload your photo or photos to Instagram using the hashtag #SavFave. You should also tell why you chose it. Full ownership of the image will be retained by the photographer, but by choosing to upload to Instagram using the hashtag, HSF is granted the express right to reuse the photo in all future marketing, publications, and social media. Credit will be given to the photographer when used.
The contest runs from July 1-31. Winners will be announced Aug. 9, with prizes awarded later in the month. To learn more about the photo contest, click here.
