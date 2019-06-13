Legendary hoops coach visits Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One of the most influential names in women’s college hoops visited the Lowcountry Wednesday night.
Muffet McGraw, Head Coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball Team, was the keynote speaker at the local alumni club’s Universal Notre Dame Celebration at the Country Club of Hilton Head.
Off the court, Coach McGraw is known for promoting women’s equality - not just in sports - but in general. She used her platform to continue that conversation.
“I’m always in favor of promoting women and empowering women, and we need more women in leadership roles. We need more women to be role models for these young kids coming out, and there’s so many men in coaching that it’s hard for them to look up and see somebody like them, and that’s what I want is more women across the country in every line of business, in Hollywood, in every occupation to see more women in charge," McGraw said.
McGraw just capped off her 32nd season in South Bend, and has won two National Championships. Her visit served as as a tribute to the local Alumni Club for their work in community service, education, and furthering the university’s ideals.
