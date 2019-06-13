Oklahoma base set for migrant children housing was WWII internment camp

Record numbers of unaccompanied children have been arriving at the border, largely from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. In May, border agents apprehended 11,507 children traveling alone. The Office of Refugee Resettlement has come under fire for the death of two children who went through the agency's network of shelters and is facing lawsuits over the treatment of teens in its care. The office has said it must set up new facilities to accommodate new arrivals or risk running out of beds.