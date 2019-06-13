Savannah PD Task Force arrests over 500 people in last six months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department’s Task Force has had a busy six months.
Not too long ago, they went from a part-time division to seven days a week full-time.
Criminal Investigations Division Captain David Gay says this is a direct result of Chief Minter’s plan.
“The Task Force in and of itself is kind of like the laser focus,” Gay said. "Once we identify that problem or that individual, we put the Task Force on that. This is all based upon the community-based policing model that Chief Minter is trying to drive home.
The numbers are there to prove it, too. In just six months, the Task Force has arrested more than 500 people and taken nearly 200 guns and countless drugs off the streets.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.