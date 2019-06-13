Savannah Police safely locate missing 67-year-old man with dementia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Savannah Police have safely located Smith.
Savannah Police are looking for a missing 67-year-old man with dementia.
Police say Clarence Smith was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday morning in the 500 block of E. Oglethorpe Avenue wearing a black shirt with pink writing on the back, blue jeans and gray shoes. He stands 5’7” and weighs around 204 lbs.
If seen, please call 911.
