Sea turtle nests could set record along Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The number of sea turtle nests along the Georgia coast could set a record this year.
Beach patrols in our area have recorded about 1,700 nests so far this season. Last year's total was only about 20 more than what they've found so far.
Local wildlife experts say they expect up to 4,500 nests by the end of the season. Nesting season usually reaches its peak in June and continues into early July. Less intense nesting usually lasts through August.
The previous record, set in 2016, is 3,289 loggerhead nests.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.