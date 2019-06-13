What’s happening this weekend in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The rain is finally clearing up, and the weekend looks great!
This weekend in the Coastal Empire, you can celebrate Juneteenth, get down and dirty with JCB, and hear from some inspirational Savannahians.
Get ready to get motivated on Friday at the TedXSavannah! This is a daylong event created to stimulate dialougue through engaging talks and sessions. The goal is to give individuals and organizations in Savannah a platform to meet, share ideas, and work together. Tickets are still available.
Wake up bright and early Saturday morning for the 8th annual JCB Mud Fest. Participants will run and splash through five-mile and five-kilometer courses that wind through JCB’s campus in Pooler. There’s also a post-race party for the whole family with live music and barbecue. Proceeds from the event go to the Lady Bamford Center, helping local children from homeless and low income families.
Lastly, also on Saturday, bring the family out to Wells Park for Juneteenth Savannah 2019, presented by the Daughter’s of Mary Magdalene.
“This is an event that is free, that is educational, that is inclusive, that is a good way for everybody to come together and have a really good time. Juneteenth is the celebration of the ending of slavery in America. For the children, we have the bouncy house, we have some face paint. Come out and listen to the live band. We have a tap dancer, we have R&B, we have the Hispanic Cultural Society doing some entertainment," said Bridget Gordon, CEO, Daughters of Mary Magdalene.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.