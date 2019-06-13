What’s happening this weekend in Savannah

“This is an event that is free, that is educational, that is inclusive, that is a good way for everybody to come together and have a really good time. Juneteenth is the celebration of the ending of slavery in America. For the children, we have the bouncy house, we have some face paint. Come out and listen to the live band. We have a tap dancer, we have R&B, we have the Hispanic Cultural Society doing some entertainment," said Bridget Gordon, CEO, Daughters of Mary Magdalene.