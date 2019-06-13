Two people killed in wreck on southbound I-95 in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been killed in a wreck on southbound Interstate 95 in McIntosh County.
The wreck occurred near mile marker 61 in the early morning hours Thursday. Mile marker 61 is just after the Highway 17 exit.
According to a Georgia State Patrol trooper, two people have been killed in this wreck. One woman has been confirmed dead, while the sex of the second victim is unknown at this time.
The McIntosh County sheriff confirmed that five cars were involved. One other person is in critical condition.
Southbound lanes of I-95 are currently closed.
