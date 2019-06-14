Alma man arrested after officers find meth, stolen firearm in vehicle

ALMA, Ga. (WTOC) - A 29-year-old Alma man is behind bars after being pulled over by the Alma-Bacon County Crime Suppression Unit on Wednesday.
Investigators stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation and defective equipment on Highway 203 N and Scuffletown Highway. Officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. They searched it and found a quantity of methamphetamine, a stolen firearm out of Wayne County, and a quantity of marijuana.
Officers arrested the driver, Phillip Beasley, on possession and theft charges.
