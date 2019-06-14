Beaufort Police looking for Burger King armed robbery suspect

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect after an incident that took place at a Burger King just before 10 p.m. on June 11.
Employees told officers they were locking the lobby door at the fast food restaurant on Ribaut Road when a man wearing an Atlanta Falcons hat walked up, pulled a gun, and pushed his way inside.
If you know anything, contact Investigator Waddell at 843.322.7974, or to remain anonymous, call the police department’s tip line at 843.322.7938.
