Beto O’Rourke campaigning in South Carolina

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A presidential candidate will spend the next few days campaigning in South Carolina.
Friday, Democrat Beto O’Rourke took part in a round table discussion in Beaufort with members of the Gullah Geechee Nation.
Some of the questions and answers focused on impacts to South Carolina’s environment and protecting the region from harmful change. O’Rourke says our environmental legacy should honor past and future generations.
“If all of us do all that we can - don’t meet this by half steps or half measures for only half the country - I’m confident we will be able to meet this challenge and make those descendants who follow us, and we just talked about this at the outset, make those descendants proud of what we’ve been able to do just like we feel the pressure to deliver on the inspiration of those who preceded us,” he said.
Beto is just one of 20 candidates who qualified for the first Democratic presidential debate. It takes place in Miami on June 26 and 27.
